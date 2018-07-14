Jack White’s Custom Baseball Bat Inducted into Hall of Fame

Jack White has now been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A noted investor in Detroit Tigers’ second baseman Ian Kinsler’s sporting goods company Warstic, White played in a charity sandlot game on March 23, and the custom Warstic bat he used in the game is now being inducted. Jeff Idelson, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s president, was present at the charity game and has personally requested that White’s bat be included, according to Pitchfork.

White’s interest in baseball has a history. In 2014, the Michigan native made a somewhat-distressing appearance at a Chicago Cubs game, later throwing the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game. Last year, he released an exclusive vinyl 7″ through the Tigers which included tickets to a Tigers game.