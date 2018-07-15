Childish Gambino recently announced a series of “Summertime Starts Here” events in connection with two new summer-related singles, and now the events are finally here. With pop-ups scheduled in New York, Los Angeles, and London this weekend, the celebration features ice cream trucks handing out free cones to attendees at Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Park and L.A.’s Santa Monica Pier on July 14, as well as Fairfax High School in L.A. on July 15. The London pop-up is scheduled to take place at the Lovebox festival in Gunnersbury Park, where the rapper will headline later that night.

Included with the ice cream is news that a special vinyl edition of Gambino’s 2016 album “Awaken, My Love!” will also be for sale at the London pop-up. The new vinyl cover features custom type spelling out the album’s original title, Operation Highjump, which, as creative director Ibra Ake says on Instagram, is because of a last-minute name change. “Before that we called the album a different name and it was gonna look like this,” Ake writes of the vinyl. “Pick yours up at Lovebox today.” Check out the alternate vinyl cover below.