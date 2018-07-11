Childish Gambino has released two new songs, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer,” which have been posted to streaming services in a package called Summer Pack. A pronounced contrast from his last politically-angled single “This is America,” the songs cultivate a breezy, heavily melodic, and lightly tropical atmosphere, speaking unironically to the joys of the summertime, being someone’s valentine, and the like. In “Summertime Magic,” he claims a love interest “feels like summertime” and the next song–which sounds vaguely like an attempt at a modern update of I Want You-era Marvin Gaye–is titled “Feels Like Summer.”

Donald Glover is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Glassnote Records over unpaid royalties, and was (unofficially) accused of plagiarizing parts of “This Is America” last month. Listen to the Summer Pack below.