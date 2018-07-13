Last night, Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino performed at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live festival, where he debuted “Summertime Magic,” one of two new summer-themed tracks released earlier this week. The bouncy funk-pop record proved ripe for live performance, receiving an engaged and spirited treatment from Gambino, the band, and the crowd.

And today, the rapper/actor announces a series of “Summertime Starts Here” events. Shrouded in mystery but evidently involving an ice cream truck, the pop-ups are scheduled for Los Angeles, New York City, and London through the weekend. Most of the dates do overlap, so it’s hard to know whether Glover himself will show up to any of them. Watch video of last night’s “Summertime Magic” performance and see the full listing of “Summertime Starts Here” dates below.

“Summertime Starts Here” dates:

July 13 — New York, NY @ Union Square (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

July 14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Fort Greene Park (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

July 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Santa Monica Pier (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

July 14 — London, U.K. @ Gunnersbury Park at Lovebox Festival (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

July 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Melrose Trading Post & Fairfax High School (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)