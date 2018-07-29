Aphex Twin Advertisement Spotted in London Underground Station

Aphex Twin appears to be teasing something new. Fans have spotted a cryptic 3D advertisement featuring the enigmatic producer’s logo sinking into the tiled walls of the Elephant & Castle Underground station in London.

Richard D. James has always had an affinity for elaborate announcement tactics, notably flying a blimp over London and stenciling graffiti on the streets of New York in the buildup to his 2014 album Syro. So far, the musician hasn’t yet revealed any details about a new release.

Earlier this year, the BBC released a new radio documentary on the producer titled “the Cult of Aphex Twin,” and James launched a new online store full of rarities in 2017. His set at last year’s Field Day was streamed as part of an exclusive collaboration with NTS Radio. Check out his latest teaser below.