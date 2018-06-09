Queens of the Stone Age are known fans and friends of Anthony Bourdain, and during their set last night at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival, the band paid tribute to the late culinary king, who was found dead yesterday morning.

“Sometimes you lose somebody,” frontman Josh Homme said during the set. “And today we lost somebody, so this song is for Tony.” The band then launched into their Lullabies to Paralyze song “Long Slow Goodbye.” Watch it all happen below via Consequence of Sound. Their Bourdain tribute starts around the 46:00 minute mark.

Musicians like Questlove, Iggy Pop and more have spent the last day paying tribute to Bourdain on social media. Revisit Bourdain’s 2007 essay for SPIN on the 1977 NYC music scene and read about his cherished place in the world of rock ‘n’ roll.