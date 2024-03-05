Josh Homme Snags Dave Grohl, Beck For Sweet Stuff Benefit

March 20 event in Los Angeles also features St. Vincent, Sarah Silverman and the Kills

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has enlisted a host of famous friends for a benefit for the Sweet Stuff Foundation, which he and his family launched in 2013 to help music industry personnel struggling with illness and disability. The March 20 event at Los Angeles’ Belasco will feature appearances by Beck, Dave Grohl, St. Vincent, the Kills and comedians Sarah Silverman and Bill Burr.

Also on the bill are Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Tyler Parkford, Vivant, Justin Willman, tennis star John McEnroe and his rock singer wife Patty Smyth and as-yet-unannounced special guests.

All proceeds will benefit Sweet Stuff Foundation. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 8).

The event comes ahead of Queens of the Stone Age’s busy tour schedule, which begins April 1 in Calgary and concludes Aug. 21 at Portugal’s Vilar De Mouros Festival.