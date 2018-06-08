News \

Anthony Bourdain Remembered by Questlove, Iggy Pop, El-P, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Lanegan, and More

Anthony Bourdain loved music and and musicians clearly loved him back. After news broke that the 61-year-old celebrity chef and television personality died Friday morning, an eclectic array of artists paid tribute to the celebrity chef and author. Some, like Iggy Pop and Questlove, were friends of the charismatic Parts Unknown host. Other were, like the rest of us, admirers from afar.

Judging from the tributes pouring in, Bourdain was loved among everyone from classic rock icons, country singers, and  hip hop stars down to more obscure noise artists.

In his Instagram tribute, Questlove shared some anecdotes of the arguments he and Boudain would get into about music:

“Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have ‘some umph to it.’ He wanted power and attitude. I’d agree with him, and then I’d play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an “argument” over Herb Alpert’s “Route 101”: I made the case that the song’s good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn’t be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I’m finishing that playlist, and when I do, I’ll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his.

Here are some other tributes from fans and friends alike:

Maggie Serota
