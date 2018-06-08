News \
Anthony Bourdain Remembered by Questlove, Iggy Pop, El-P, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Lanegan, and More
Anthony Bourdain loved music and and musicians clearly loved him back. After news broke that the 61-year-old celebrity chef and television personality died Friday morning, an eclectic array of artists paid tribute to the celebrity chef and author. Some, like Iggy Pop and Questlove, were friends of the charismatic Parts Unknown host. Other were, like the rest of us, admirers from afar.
Judging from the tributes pouring in, Bourdain was loved among everyone from classic rock icons, country singers, and hip hop stars down to more obscure noise artists.
In his Instagram tribute, Questlove shared some anecdotes of the arguments he and Boudain would get into about music:
Here are some other tributes from fans and friends alike:
MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “I’m in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away. I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life.
Iggy Pop”
— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) June 8, 2018
RIP Anthony Bourdain.
I read and loved Kitchen Confidential while I was working as a chef at Groucho St Jude in Glasgow. It was the first book since Down & Out In Paris & London that captured some of the intensity, danger and excitement of life in a kitchen.
— alex kapranos (@alkapranos) June 8, 2018
I’m heartbroken. @Bourdain was such a positive force in my life and so many others. A great friend and artist. What a sad fucking day
— mark lanegan (@marklanegan) June 8, 2018
😢 rest in peace Anthony Bourdain.
— el-p (@therealelp) June 8, 2018
reposted: @questlovesfood Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain’s passing. I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it’s sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life. Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away. Lastly I’ll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock. Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have “some umph to it.” He wanted power and attitude. I’d agree with him, and then I’d play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an “argument” over Herb Alpert’s “Route 101”: I made the case that the song’s good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn’t be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I’m finishing that playlist, and when I do, I’ll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his.
damn, i’m straight up gutted about anthony bourdain. he was brave and foxy as shit. his shows were and will continue to be my comfort food.
— ZOLA JESUS (@ZOLAJESUS) June 8, 2018
R.I.P. to one of the coolest to walk the planet Anthony Bourdain. this news really fuckin us up and got us re-evaluating everything.💔
— dummies (@dumbfoundead) June 8, 2018
Rest easy, Anthony. This world is shit but you were beautiful. I hope you have found peace.
— Uniform (@uniform_nyc) June 8, 2018
Bourdain’s exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I’ll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened
— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018
Shocked by the terrible loss of Anthony Bourdain. Why is it always the best of us?
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 8, 2018
Deeply saddened by the losses we’ve had this week. Kate Spade, now Anthony Bourdain, and who knows how many others in the world. Hopefully these tragedies open up the conversations of mental illness even more. 😔
— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 8, 2018