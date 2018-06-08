Anthony Bourdain loved music and and musicians clearly loved him back. After news broke that the 61-year-old celebrity chef and television personality died Friday morning, an eclectic array of artists paid tribute to the celebrity chef and author. Some, like Iggy Pop and Questlove, were friends of the charismatic Parts Unknown host. Other were, like the rest of us, admirers from afar.

Judging from the tributes pouring in, Bourdain was loved among everyone from classic rock icons, country singers, and hip hop stars down to more obscure noise artists.

In his Instagram tribute, Questlove shared some anecdotes of the arguments he and Boudain would get into about music:

“Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have ‘some umph to it.’ He wanted power and attitude. I’d agree with him, and then I’d play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an “argument” over Herb Alpert’s “Route 101”: I made the case that the song’s good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn’t be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I’m finishing that playlist, and when I do, I’ll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his.

Here are some other tributes from fans and friends alike:

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “I’m in shock having just heard that Anthony Bourdain has passed away. I loved the guy, and he was a light of kindness and good vibes in my life. Iggy Pop” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain. I read and loved Kitchen Confidential while I was working as a chef at Groucho St Jude in Glasgow. It was the first book since Down & Out In Paris & London that captured some of the intensity, danger and excitement of life in a kitchen. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) June 8, 2018

I’m heartbroken. @Bourdain was such a positive force in my life and so many others. A great friend and artist. What a sad fucking day — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) June 8, 2018

😢 rest in peace Anthony Bourdain. — el-p (@therealelp) June 8, 2018

damn, i’m straight up gutted about anthony bourdain. he was brave and foxy as shit. his shows were and will continue to be my comfort food. — ZOLA JESUS (@ZOLAJESUS) June 8, 2018

R.I.P. to one of the coolest to walk the planet Anthony Bourdain. this news really fuckin us up and got us re-evaluating everything.💔 — dummies (@dumbfoundead) June 8, 2018

Rest easy, Anthony. This world is shit but you were beautiful. I hope you have found peace. — Uniform (@uniform_nyc) June 8, 2018

Bourdain’s exceptional writing made this one formerly picky, fearful eater very brave and want to try everything and I’ll always be grateful for him and the worlds he opened — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 8, 2018

Shocked by the terrible loss of Anthony Bourdain. Why is it always the best of us? — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 8, 2018