Fever Ray – “Wanna Sip” (Olof Dreijer Remix)

The Knife’s Olof Dreijer has remixed a track from his sibling and former bandmate Karin Dreijer’s solo project Fever Ray. Olof Dreijer has offered a dense, Afrobeat-tinged rework of “Wanna Sip” from Fever Ray’s sophomore album Plunge of last year. Fever Ray has released two haunting videos for the original track, one in November of last year and one in January. The Knife went on indefinite hiatus in 2014, and released a live album, film, and book featuring footage and ephemera from their 2014 Shaking the Habitual tour last year. Listen to Olof’s flute-dominated remix of Karin below.