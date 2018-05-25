YG released his new single tonight, and it features Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. The song is called “Big Bank” and was produced by Mustard, who you probably know as DJ Mustard.

YG’s forthcoming album is slated to be titled Stay Dangerous, though it does not yet have a release date. He recently collaborated with 2 Chainz and Offset on Chainz’s “Proud,” a dedication to each’s mother that spawned one of the best rap videos of the year. 2 Chainz has also had a busy year, with appearances on Christina Aguilera’s “Accelerate” alongside Ty Dolla $ign and the one-off single “Black Power, White Powder” featuring Killer Mike. (He also proposed to his girlfriend at the Met Gala.) Big Sean released his fourth solo album I Decided in February of last year, and followed it up with Double or Nothing, a collaboration with Metro Boomin that also featured 2 Chainz.

Nicki, meanwhile, has been gearing up for the release of her album Queen. Today she announced that the album was being pushed back from June 15th to August 10th. In the meantime, the single “Chun-Li” continues to maintain a secure position on the Hot 100. Here is everything we know about Queen so far.

Listen to “Big Bank” below:

