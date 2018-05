This March, Netflix announced a new documentary series following the lives of musicians like Nas, 2 Chainz, Just Blaze, and more. In partnership with Netflix, Def Jam and Mass Appeal Records have now released a new soundtrack EP for the show. Among songs from Nas, G-Eazy, TI, and more, the release includes a standout collaboration between Killer Mike and 2 Chainz called “Black Power. White Powder.” Listen below.