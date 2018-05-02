2 Chainz brought a novel interpretation of tonight’s religious-inspired Met Gala theme: a marriage proposal to longtime partner Kesha Ward. The rapper, born Tauheed Epps, seized the moment and dropped to one knee on the way into tonight’s Costume Institute benefit. (Some reports indicate the pair were married several years ago, but per 2 Chainz’s publicist, they’ve simply been together a long time without yet making it official.) The couple have three children together: Heaven, Harmony, and Halo. See the full photo below—2 Chainz sported a Versace suit for the occasion. Congrats!

CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images