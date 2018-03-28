Video: 2 Chainz – “Proud” (ft. YG & Offset)

2 Chainz has always been one to have fun with his music videos, and his new clip for the single “Proud”—featuring YG and Offset, off his latest EP The Play Don’t Care Who Make It—continues this tradition. The video, directed by 2 Chainz and Howard Ross, is a showcase for the moms of 2 Chainz, YG and Offset to rap, dance and swagger along with their sons to their different verses with the pride only a loving mother could have.

For a song that celebrates the mothers of these rappers while acknowledging the work these women did in raising them and their new responsibility to make them proud, Chainz uses the video as a joyous party for these women and their friends on the streets of Atlanta. They look good doing it and it’s fun to watch. Watch the video for “Proud” below: