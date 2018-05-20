Grimes Teases Collaborations with LOOΠΔ, Poppy

Grimes has spent the better part of this year hinting that she’s got new music on the way; in February, the songwriter took to Instagram to comment on the difficulties she’s been having with her “shit label,” and since then—amongst recent discussion about her relationship with Elon Musk—Grimes has continued to tease new music.

Now on Twitter, the Canadian musician has revealed more details about two upcoming collaborations she’s a part of. The first is a guest feature on K-pop girl-group LOOΠΔ’s (or Loona) upcoming album Beauty & The Beat. She’s also hinted at another collaboration with YouTube popstar Poppy. Last month, she posted pictures of the two together in what appears to be a video shoot.

dark chaos magic … LOOΠΔ feat grimes 😱 https://t.co/zTFrY5w7ot — Grimes (@Grimezsz) May 19, 2018