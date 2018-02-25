Grimes Shares Plans for “Highly Collaborative” Final Album on Her “Shit Label”

Things don’t seem to be going too well between Grimes and her label. Earlier this month, she posted on Instagram that though she had planned to release a new album later this year, her plans changed because the “music industry is trash.”

In a new post on Instagram Saturday night, she now say that she’s “back in the studio making a million beats,” working on “one final album for my shit label and then my first album on a label of my choosing which im crazy stoked about eeeee. or i might go fully independent, researching options. the second one will be extreme darkness and chaos, the first will be highly collaborative and most glorious light.”

Though the original caption has now been deleted, it seems like things are far from settled between the songwriter and her label 4AD. Who knows when we’ll see more music from Grimes, but if this “highly collaborative” album is anything like her songwriting for Rihanna, it seems highly unlikely that it won’t make for more interesting, innovative pop music to come. Check out her comments below.