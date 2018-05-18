Grimes and Elon, Kissing in a Tree, and Now He Thinks Her Name Should Be ‘c’

If you’ve been horrified, elated, or just riveted by recent news items on the romantic entanglement between iconoclastic indie-pop gem Grimes (born Claire Boucher) and SpaceX honcho Elon Musk, then it’s likely that you’ve been wondering how the two might influence each others’ work. Now, we are seeing some initial returns: Boucher is allegedly considering changing her first name from “Claire” to “c” (lowercase and italics), the symbol used to reference the speed of light, and partially thanks to Musk’s encouragement.

If her initial tweet seems like a possible lark, or less than serious, her followups seem to indicate her commitment to the idea, as well as specifically pointing toward the dude Elon’s gentle encouragement. When asked “This is @elonmusk influence right?” by a fan, Boucher wrote: “well he’s the one who pointed out that my working nickname (c) actually rox and i don’t need to look further (been trying 2 change name 4ever but couldn’t find a gud 1, but my friends call me c }”

She continued, detailing her negative feelings about her first name: “if u like ^_^ claire has been the bane of my existence since i became sentient… i can barely say it w my speech impediment altho c is technically worse 4 lisp haha , omg nice quiet avatar and general font.”

Just to be clear, the name change extends only to Claire “c” Boucher the person, not Grimes the musician, as she explained to another crestfallen fan.

