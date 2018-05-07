Elon Musk and Grimes Went to the Met Gala Together

We’ve had mere hours to adjust to the new non-virtual reality that musician Grimes is dating Tesla/SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk, after the two reportedly bonded over an obscure artificial intelligence joke on Twitter. Today’s relationship reveal preceded this evening’s Met Gala ball, where the unexpected duo made their public debut as a couple. Check out their looks below—and zoom in, because Grimes has paired her gothy gown and boots with what is unmistakably a Tesla “T” logo choker. True love looks like this now.

CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images