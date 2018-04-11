Grimes on New Music: “I Have a Deep Well of Shit”

Following the release of her collaboration with Janelle Monae yesterday, Grimes took to Instagram to detail the progress of some new solo music. In recent months, Grimes, born Claire Boucher, has expressed frustration with her label. After teasing an album allegedly coming in 2018, she posted on Instagram in February: “welp no music any time soon after all music industry is trash.” She clarified that this was due to a rift with her label 4AD. Later in the month, she claimed she was hard at work on “one final album for my shit label” and that she had made “a million beats.”

On Instagram last night, Boucher wrote that she now has “a deep well of shit” prepared for both her new album and afterwards. “I just took a month off, a lot of insane shit went down and I’m reorienting my life,” she wrote in a comment on a post promoting her “Pynk” single with Monae. “I think now I’m screwing my head back on…I have a deep well of shit this time, like sooo many songs so after my album I’ll be able to consistently release new music.”