Grimes Says She Will Release New Album This Year

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
CREDIT: Matt Cowan / Getty

If Grimes’s Twitter feed is to be believed, we can expect a follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels sometime this year. In response to a tweet by a fan account celebrating the anniversary of Visions (released January 31, 2012), Grimes mentioned that there would be a “nu one out this year,” making her output “3 albums in 6 years.” When asked if she would share any hints on a potential timeline for the new release, she tweeted, “i would say spring, but realistically, fall.”

Since the release of Art Angels, Grimes has contributed an original song to the Suicide Squad soundtrack and a cover of Tegan and Sara’s “Dark Come Soon” for the duo’s anniversary covers album The Con XGrimes LP5, coming in 2018 possibly.

Arielle Gordon
