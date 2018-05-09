Amid all the reporting about Stormy Daniels’s alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, the porn star and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, have chosen to dance around the fact that Daniels can describe the president’s genitalia. When pressed, they become cagey. Following Daniels’s hyped 60 Minutes interview, for instance, Avenatti pointed out that details that prove her claims apparently weren’t asked by Anderson Cooper, such as Daniels’ ability to pick Trump’s dick out of a lineup.

“She was prepared to discuss intimate details relating to Mr. Trump,” Avenatti said during a Today show appearance the morning after the 60 Minutes interview. “She can describe his genitalia.” In a 2011 InTouch interview that the magazine didn’t publish until this past March, Daniels said,”I can describe his junk perfectly.”

Yet, she has been reluctant to actually do that, perhaps because holding onto that info means there will still be at least one more thing to ask Stormy Daniels about. Yesterday, Penthouse published a new interview with Daniels, though it was preceded by a teaser in the Daily Beast featuring juicy bits from the interview. It was headlined “Stormy Daniels’ Most Shocking Penthouse Revelations: On Trump’s Hair, Penis, and More,” with the only problem being that Daniels doesn’t really talk about Trump’s dick. From Penthouse:

Stormy sips her wine and side-eyes me. “And the penis wasn’t big?” I continue. “Yeah,” Stormy confirms. “Like his fingers?” I joke. Stormy puts her hands in the air. “I don’t want to shame anybody,” she explains.

Again, this coy dancing around questions regarding Trump’s dick keeps Daniels in a position of power. But we shouldn’t pretend as if she’s never detailed the president’s penis in excruciating detail. Noted 21st century pop culture scholar @popculturediedin2009 has pointed out on multiple occasions that the raunchy gossip site The Dirty claims to have a 2011 email from Daniels detailing the golf tournament tryst, complete with a description of Trump’s dick that is vivid enough to paint a picture you don’t want to see. Warning: the following passage is not for the faint of heart! From an email The Dirty says it received from Daniels (we’ve reached out to both The Dirty and Avenatti for comment on the email and have not heard back):

he kissed me/we went to the bedroom and had sex (one position, no condom (idiot), he has a slightly shorter than average cock but it is very thick with a pronounced head, he needs to shave his balls (hehe)

The Dirty’s history with Daniels, specifically regarding her relationship with Trump, is deep. The site posted an exclusive exposing the affair back in October, 2011, the same year that Daniels sold the story to InTouch. However, it looks like the story didn’t go very far, probably because at the time Trump was merely a reality show host. A few months ago, The Dirty posted a cease and desist letter from Daniels’s former attorney Keith Davidson dated October 10, 2011, demanding that the site stop posting allegations that Daniels “had an affair with a married man.” Davidson is the same attorney who brokered the “catch and kill” tabloid agreements for Daniels and fellow Trump paramour Karen McDougal. The Dirty founder Nik Richie also posted a statement claiming that Daniels’s management initially approached him to run the story on the affair after the site broke a story about Ashton Kutcher allegedly cheating on then wife Demi Moore. However, Richie wrote that the relationship went awry when InTouch was willing to pay Daniels for her story and he could not.

The Stormy Daniels affair isn’t the only political scandal The Dirty has broken, either. The news that then New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner was sending explicit photos and sexts to a 22-year-old college student in Indiana as “Carlos Danger” after resigning from Congress in relation to a similar sexting scandal was first reported by the site.

Anyway, that’s what Trump’s dick apparently is like.