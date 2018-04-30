Foo Fighters are a band known these days for their penchant for performing with unlikely guests and doing a lot of covers in the midst of their sprawling arena shows. Last night’s Foo show in Jacksonville featured another odd combination of these things: John Travolta coming out onstage with the band to wave, bow, and have a quick chat with Dave Grohl during a cover of Grease’s “You’re the One That I Want.” Travolta, unfortunately, did not sing “I’ve got chills/They’re multiplyin'” or do anything else. According to Billboard, Travolta was in town working on Moose, a new Thriller directed by Fred Durst (Travolta recently called working with Durst “maybe my favorite experience I’ve had.”) At the same show, Billy Idol covered John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth” with Grohl and the guys. Watch footage of that and Travolta’s guest appearance with the Foos below.