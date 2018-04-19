John Travolta Calls Being Directed by Fred Durst “Maybe My Favorite Experience I’ve Had”

As we’ve reported previously, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is an award-winning filmmaker, and he’s currently hard at work making a new comedic thriller with John Travolta called Moose. Yes, Travolta plays the titular character—a nerdy, convention-going movie superfan turned vindictive stalker. Moose’s obsession is an action star portrayed by Devon Sawa (You may remember Sawa for his contributions to the Final Destination franchise, Idle Hands, and SLC Punk!, as well as for playing Stan in the video for “Stan.”) A statement from the filmmakers describe Moose as “a violent, pitch black satire of our culture’s obsession with fame, and the social contract between celebrities and their fans in the social media age.”

Travolta also recently gushed about the pleasures of collaborating with Durst to TMZ, calling working with the director and “Rollin'” performer “maybe my favorite experience I’ve had.” That was, indeed, the end of Travolta’s sentence, making one wonder if it was the best experience he has truly ever had, or just the greatest from a professional standpoint. The actor also praised Durst for being “generous” and called him “such an artist.” The interviewer also asked Travolta whether he believed in UFOs, to which the actor responded: “Well, I don’t know…I think anything’s possible.”

Here’s an image of Travolta and Durst, goofing around between takes, with Travolta sporting the same wound as the bunny in Donnie Darko: