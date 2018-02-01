Watch Foo Fighters and Rivers Cuomo Cover Kiss’s “Detroit Rock City”

Weezer and Foo Fighters have just finished an Australian tour together, and to celebrate the moment, they joined forces on stage in Melbourne to perform a cock-rock standard, Kiss’s “Detroit Rock City.” When I say “join forces,” I mean Rivers Cuomo came up to sing and shred a bit with the Foo Fighters, standing awkwardly in the middle of the stage as Grohl hopped, skipped, and jumped across it. “Are you ready, Rivers?” Grohl said in a joke Paul Stanley-esque voice at the beginning of the song. Rivers, deadpan and weaselly: “I’m ready to rock.” It sounds like what it is. Watch below.