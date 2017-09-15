Hear Foo Fighters’ “Make It Right” Featuring Justin Timberlake

Foo Fighters have released their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold. The album is packed with contributions from Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman and The Kills’ Alison Mossheart alike, thanks in part to Dave Grohl’s penchant for holding barbecues on studio grounds.

The most hyped-about contribution, however, comes courtesy of Justin Timberlake. Months ago, Growl had boasted and teased that “the biggest pop star in the world” would feature on the album. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl said to Rolling Stone. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.'”

If you’re in search of Justin’s voice, he contributed a string of “la la las” to the track “Make it Right,” which Growl said the singer “nailed.”