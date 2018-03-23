Seth Rogen and Netflix Set Lineup for 2018 Hilarity for Charity

Seth Rogen and Netflix firmed up plans for the sixth annual Hilarity for Charity event, to take place in Los Angeles over the coming weekend.

On board for the comedy benefiting Alzheimer’s patients are Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, James Corden, Post Malone, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Che, Craig Robinson, The Nasty Delicious and The Muppets.

“We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that has touched so many families, including my own,” said HFC co-founder Lauren Miller Rogen. “Our goal is to educate a younger audience and ultimately create the next generation of advocates for the cause. I am so thrilled to be able to share this year’s show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and are proud to have them as a partner.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 24, at the Hollywood Palladium. It’s the first time it is being broadcast, and Netflix will debut it in April.

This story originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.