In the new video for his previously released Boarding House Reach single “Over and Over and Over,” Jack White plays his futuristic-looking EVH Wolfgang guitar in several different rooms in a strange house, encountering stoic models, creepy children, ghoulish figures in garish masks, and doppelgangers of himself and his snazzy new guitar. Crazy ol’ Jack! Boarding House Reach is out today. Watch the “Over and Over and Over” clip below.