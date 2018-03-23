New Music \
Stream Jack White’s New Album Boarding House Reach
Jack White has released his third solo album Boarding House Reach in full. Recorded in New York this past summer, the album is more collaborative than his other material, featuring guest appearances from singer-songwriter Esther Rose, Beverly Ann and Regina McCrary of Nashville gospel quartet the McCrary Sisters, and blues musician C.W. Stoneking. So far, we’ve heard singles “Corporation,” “Respect Commander,” “Connected By Love,” and “Over and Over and Over,” which introduce a number of new synth-drenched hip-hop and electro elements into his once distinctly analog approach to rock ‘n’ roll. Listen to Boarding House Reach below.