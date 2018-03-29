CHVRCHES – “Never Say Die”

CHVRCHES have released another single from their upcoming album Love Is Dead, which doesn’t yet have a release date yet. The song’s title–“Never Say Die”–would seem to contradict the premise of the album. It features a slinking R&B feel and a complementary, stuttering vocal cadence from Lauren Mayberry, but retains the band’s typical arena-ready dynamics. CHVRCHES have previously released “Get Out” and the Matt Berninger collaboration “My Enemy” from the album, and recently covered The 1975 and Beyoncé. Listen to “Never Say Die” below.