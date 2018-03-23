Watch CHVRCHES Cover Beyoncé’s “XO”

CHVRCHES have shared a pared-down cover of Beyoncé‘s “XO” ahead of the release of their upcoming LP Love Is Dead. The band had discussed covering Beyoncé’s “XO” for years, noting their love of the track since its surprise release in late 2013. “It’s one of those moments where you don’t forget the first time you hear a song and it speaks to you on that level — ‘XO’ was kind of a moment like that for all of us,” synthesist Martin Doherty said. “I am aware I don’t sound like Beyoncé, I can’t sing like Beyoncé, but it’s more an homage to Beyoncé,” vocalist Lauren Mayberry added. Watch them perform the cover below.