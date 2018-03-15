Watch CHVRCHES Cover The 1975’s “Somebody Else”

For their latest BBC Live Lounge appearance, CHVRCHES performed a cover of The 1975’s gorgeous “Somebody Else,” from our fifth favorite album of 2016 I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It. The song has also been covered by Lorde and Charlie Puth.

An intrepid YouTube commenter pointed out an interesting bit of trivia: A Twitter user once pointed out that “Somebody Else” at double speed sounded like “a CHVRCHES-esque banger.” The someone in question turned out to be BBC Radio 1 reporter Steve Holden, though there’s no word on whether his discovery led to today’s cover.

Hear CHVRCHES’ “ballad banger” take on “Somebody Else” below.