Cardi B Announces Her Debut Album Invasion of Privacy
Cardi B has announced her debut studio album. It’s entitled Invasion of Privacy and due out on April 6, according to a note the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted to Instagram. The release follows her two Gangsta Bitch Music mixtapes of the past two years. Cardi’s most recent single was December’s “Bartier Cardi,” featuring a turn from 21 Savage, but she collaborated with Bruno Mars on the “Finesse” remix this year, and joined him for a performance at the Grammys. The two will also be touring together in the fall. The end of last year also saw Cardi teaming with Migos and Nicki Minaj for the Culture II single “Motorsport.” Check out the cover art for Invasion of Privacy below.