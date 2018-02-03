Bruno Mars and Cardi B Announce North American Tour

Bruno Mars has announced new dates as part of his 24K Magic tour, now featuring a number of performances with Cardi B. The two performed together at this year’s Grammy Awards, where they played their collaborative track “Finesse (Remix).” The new dates take the duo from Boston to Brooklyn, Dallas, Nashville, and more, with stops in St. Paul, Philadelphia, and Toronto in the tour’s second leg. Mars was recently awarded numerous Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Check out the full list of tour dates below.