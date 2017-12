Cardi B has released “Bartier Cardi,” her first solo single since the chart-topping breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.” The track features 21 Savage, whose drowsy menace feels out of place surrounded by Cardi’s hurried triplet flows, but I’m sure the SEO is great. Cardi is also featured on reggaeton star Ozuna’s new single, “La Modelo,” and the new Migos single, “Motorsport.” Listen to “Bartier Cardi” below.