Animal Collective Announce Sung Tongs Tour

After performing the album in full last December, Avey Tare and Panda Bear are taking their 2004 LP Sung Tongs on the road. The duo, the only two members of Animal Collective featured on the album, will kick off the tour in London on June 12 before bringing it stateside in July for several dates featuring support from Laraaji and Lonnie Holley. View the full tour itinerary below. The summer tour follows Panda Bear’s solo tour, which will start April 2 in Manchester and wrap up May 10 in Atlanta.

Last weekend, Animal Collective debuted a two-night site-specific art instillation in New Orleans. Late last year, they released a pay-what-you-want live album for charity.