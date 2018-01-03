Watch Animal Collective Perform All of Sung Tongs Live for the First Time

Pitchfork celebrated its 21st anniversary last year by hosting a concert featuring Topaz Jones, Moses Sumney, Alex G, and Animal Collective, who played their breakout fifth album Sung Tongs in its entirety for the first time. Now, the publication has released the entire Animal Collective performance, a stripped down acoustic set featuring Avey Tare and Panda Bear playing the album’s songs from beginning to end. Watch the concert below.

Last month, Animal Collective also released a live album, Live At College Street Music Hall May 26, 2017, with a pay-what-you-want pricing model, with all proceeds going to Direct Relief, an organization dedicated to bringing medical aid to impoverished and emergency-stricken areas. Panda Bear also recently announced a forthcoming EP, A Day With the Homies, which will be released January 12.