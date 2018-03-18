News \
Hear “Site-Specific” New Music From Animal Collective’s Two-Night Performance in New Orleans
This weekend, Animal Collective debuted a two-night site-specific interactive musical art installation at New Orleans music venue Music Box Village. Clips of the installation have made their way online, where AnCo members Avey Tare, Geologist, and Deakin (noticeably without Panda Bear) can be seen, here joined by local artists Aurora Nealand, Helen Gillet, and Marion Thoughtz. Together, the group performed new material that embraced the acoustic aspects of the venue’s unique interactive structures. Watch video of the two-night installation below.