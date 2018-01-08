Panda Bear Announces 2018 Tour

Panda Bear is going on tour this spring, with dates in Europe and the U.K., as well as a string of U.S. shows, where he will be joined by his Animal Collective bandmate Geologist. The tour will follow the release of his forthcoming A Day With the Homies EP, which is out exclusively on 12″ vinyl January 12. Fans can pre-order the EP or find retailers of physical copies here. View the full list of tour dates below.

“I hoped to make something without frills or much embellishment, principally because I’ve found more fluff tends to equal less power,” Panda Bear wrote in a statement the new EP. “Since the juiciest action is entirely focused in the deeper zones of the frequency spectrum (at least from where I’ve sat), power was key.”

Last month, Panda Bear took the stage with Avey Tare to perform Animal Collective’s critically acclaimed fifth album Sung Tongs in its entirety for the first time at Pitchfork’s 21st anniversary celebration.

Panda Bear 2018 tour dates

April 2 — Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla

April 3 — London, U.K. @ Village Underground

April 5 — Paris, France @ Trabendo

April 6 — Bruges, Belgium @ More Music Festival

April 26 — Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

April 27 — Austin, TX @ Levitation @ Mohawk *

April 30 —Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

May 1 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

May 2 —Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

May 4 —Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

May 5 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

May 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

May 7 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club *

May 9 —Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

May 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

* w/ Geologist