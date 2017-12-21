Animal Collective Release Pay-What-You-Want Live Album for Charity

Animal Collective must be in the holiday spirit — not only did they gift their fans with a surprise new live album, but they’re encouraging them to give back to charity, too. Earlier today, they announced that they’d mixed a recording of their 5/26 show at the New Haven, CT venue College Street Music Hall and now it’s available via a pay-what-you-want pricing approach. All the proceeds go towards Direct Relief, an organization dedicated to bringing medical aid to impoverished and emergency-stricken areas, like those recently or currently effected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria, or the Thomas fire in California.

Ever since Radiohead pulled the pay-what-you-want approach with In Rainbows in 2007, it’s usually talked about in terms of redefining our perception of music’s intrinsic worth and the ramifications for artists. It can get a little heady. This is not that type of situation! If you’re an Animal Collective fan, help some people out. It’s the holidays.

Animal Collective’s Live At College Street Music Hall May 26, 2017 is available now.