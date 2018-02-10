Smashing Pumpkins’ Website Updated with New Countdown Clock

It’s been a few years since we’ve heard anything from the Smashing Pumpkins as a group, but it looks like the act might be gearing up to release something new. The band’s website was recently updated to reveal a new countdown clock set to expire in five days. Last month, frontman Billy Corgan hinted that the band might be recording with Rick Rubin, but there still seems to be some tension between the original lineup. Earlier this week, Corgan seemed to deny rumors that the band had chosen a new bassist. Last year, Corgan released his Rick Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala. Check out the band’s updated site here and revisit our interview with “William Patrck Corgan” last year.