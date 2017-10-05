New Music \

Stream William Patrick Corgan’s (Billy Corgan’s) New Album Ogilala

Screen-Shot-2017-10-05-at-10.26.59-AM-1507213643

William Patrick Corgan (Billy Corgan) of The Splendid Pumpkins (The Smashing Pumpkins) has released two singles and some elaborate visuals from his new, muted, Rick-Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala. Today, you can hear the whole thing courtesy of NPR. Corgan’s ex-Pumpkins compatriot James Iha plays guitar on “The Processional,” and opener “Zowie” is a tribute to David Bowie. Ogilala is out commercially on October 13. Listen here.

 

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: billy corgan, the smashing pumpkins, William Patrick Corgan