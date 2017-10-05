New Music \
Stream William Patrick Corgan’s (Billy Corgan’s) New Album Ogilala
William Patrick Corgan (Billy Corgan) of The Splendid Pumpkins (The Smashing Pumpkins) has released two singles and some elaborate visuals from his new, muted, Rick-Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala. Today, you can hear the whole thing courtesy of NPR. Corgan’s ex-Pumpkins compatriot James Iha plays guitar on “The Processional,” and opener “Zowie” is a tribute to David Bowie. Ogilala is out commercially on October 13. Listen here.