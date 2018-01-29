Billy Corgan Hints Smashing Pumpkins Are Recording With Rick Rubin

In a lengthy soliloquy of an Instagram caption, Billy Corgan has apparently revealed that Rick Rubin is producing the new Smashing Pumpkins reunion album Corgan has teased for several years. (In typically digressive Corgan fashion, the post’s stated purpose was to refute rumors of ill health; apparently he caused quite the scare among fans when he posted a photo of himself getting some kind of IV infusion with a caption claiming he was “making peace with God.”)

“I share a window (curated as it is) into my crazy life,” Corgan wrote alongside a headshot from the early ’90s, when the Pumpkins frontman still had hair and wore loud thrift-store button-downs. “As an example, we are currently in the studio with Rick Rubin,” he continued. “But unless I show you a picture of Rick sitting Buddha-like at a mixing desk, you probably wouldn’t know that.”

Corgan’s “we” probably refers to two other former Pumpkins members, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha. Last week, Corgan shared a photo of the three sitting in a recording studio. And in the past week, both Corgan and Chamberlin have shared photos of the same drum kit parked in the corner of what is likely Rubin’s Malibu recording space.

A studio still life #art! A post shared by WilliamPatrickCorgan (@williampcorgan) on Jan 27, 2018 at 5:15pm PST

New studio – same rock power. A post shared by Jimmy Chamberlin (@chamberdrums) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:36pm PST

Rubin previously worked with Corgan on his 2017 solo album Ogilala and with the Smashing Pumpkins on the 1997 song “Let Me Give the World to You.”

Last week, former Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky seemed to confirm that a Smashing Pumpkins reunion was taking place, but implied she wasn’t invited to participate.

“I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player,” Wretzky told the rock blog BlastEcho.