Billy Corgan Refuses to Say D’arcy Wretzky’s Name in Latest Smashing Pumpkins Update

The Smashing Pumpkins Perform At The Theatre At Ace Hotel
CREDIT: Kevin Winter / Getty

In a Monday Instagram post, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan addressed rumors that the band has selected a new bassist for the highly anticipated Smashing Pumpkins reunion album.

The post follows the news that original bassist D’arcy Wretzky would not be involved with the upcoming album. In January, Wretzky told the blog BlastEcho, “It’s not going to happen [with me]. I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

Corgan seemed to deny the to rumors that newer band member Jeff Schroeder would be playing bass on the new album, writing, “though Jeff doesn’t mind plucking at 4 strings if needed I know he would much prefer the dulcet tones of 6.” Corgan also took a dig at Wretzky in the post, mentioning that founding member James Iha played bass on 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God before downplaying Wretzky’s involvement and referring to her as a “flaxen Saxxon.” Read Corgan’s full update below.

The reunion album, which appears to include original members Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, is rumored to be produced by Rick Rubin. Earlier Instagram posts from Corgan and Chamberlin appear to confirm that they are recording in Rubin’s Malibu studio.

What a weekend! Saturday, I was high in the hills of Topanga, overlooking the ocean on a beautiful sunny day, and according to some reports (based on photos taken or leaked) I am now a bassist. I mean, yes, I have played bass on many of your fave songs but I'm not sure I can play bass AND sing at the same time? But perhaps I can try *someday*. Other reports have @jjjschroeder (who just celebrated a birthday) as a budding bassist. Which is interesting, because though Jeff doesn't mind plucking at 4 strings if needed I know he would much prefer the dulcet tones of 6 (but I have heard him confess that 7 strings is just 'too much') @jamesihaofficial on the other hand, well, I haven't seen him pick up a bass since Machina (which he played a fair share on, despite reports claiming a certain 'flaxen Saxxon' did; and as you know with much that is written is patently f-a-l-s-e). Which brings me back to my time in the hills of Topanga, dressed in a long coat, staring out into the ocean dreaming of a future not yet realized. Wisdom here dictates that I share something I have said many times as of late, which is: be here now, live in the present. There truly is no past (but that which lives in your mind), and the future too is but a dream. So kindly, truly, embrace the life you are living TODAY Which reminds me of a song that I also played bass on… #WPC #becarefulwhatyouwishfor (tattoo courtesy of @sir.cophagus

Arielle Gordon
