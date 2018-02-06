Billy Corgan Refuses to Say D’arcy Wretzky’s Name in Latest Smashing Pumpkins Update

In a Monday Instagram post, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan addressed rumors that the band has selected a new bassist for the highly anticipated Smashing Pumpkins reunion album.

The post follows the news that original bassist D’arcy Wretzky would not be involved with the upcoming album. In January, Wretzky told the blog BlastEcho, “It’s not going to happen [with me]. I only just found about yesterday that the band has decided to go with a different bass player.”

Corgan seemed to deny the to rumors that newer band member Jeff Schroeder would be playing bass on the new album, writing, “though Jeff doesn’t mind plucking at 4 strings if needed I know he would much prefer the dulcet tones of 6.” Corgan also took a dig at Wretzky in the post, mentioning that founding member James Iha played bass on 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God before downplaying Wretzky’s involvement and referring to her as a “flaxen Saxxon.” Read Corgan’s full update below.

The reunion album, which appears to include original members Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, is rumored to be produced by Rick Rubin. Earlier Instagram posts from Corgan and Chamberlin appear to confirm that they are recording in Rubin’s Malibu studio.