Rolling Stones Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones have announced a second leg of their “No Filter” tour, with spring and summer dates across the U.K. and Europe. The band has toured every year since 2012, an impressive feat considering that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts are all septuagenarians. View the newly announced dates below.

The band began the “No Filter” tour last fall, with dates across Europe. The new dates follow the band’s third ever Grammy Award: Best Traditional Blues Album for their 25th studio album Blue & Lonesome. Last July, Keith Richards said that following the positive response to Blue & Lonesome, the band would be recording a new album “very shortly.” In December, the Stones released a compilation album of live BBC recordings from 1963-1965, On Air, which includes a 1965 recording of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

2018 “No Filter” Tour

May 17 – Croke Park, Dublin

May 22 – London Stadium, London

June 5 – Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester

June 9 – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 15 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 19 – Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham

June 22 – Olympiastadion, Berlin

June 26 – Orange Velodrome, Marseille

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgar

July 4 – Letnany Airport, Prague

July 8 – PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw