Rolling Stones Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones have announced a second leg of their “No Filter” tour, with spring and summer dates across the U.K. and Europe. The band has toured every year since 2012, an impressive feat considering that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts are all septuagenarians. View the newly announced dates below.
The band began the “No Filter” tour last fall, with dates across Europe. The new dates follow the band’s third ever Grammy Award: Best Traditional Blues Album for their 25th studio album Blue & Lonesome. Last July, Keith Richards said that following the positive response to Blue & Lonesome, the band would be recording a new album “very shortly.” In December, the Stones released a compilation album of live BBC recordings from 1963-1965, On Air, which includes a 1965 recording of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
2018 “No Filter” Tour
May 17 – Croke Park, Dublin
May 22 – London Stadium, London
June 5 – Old Trafford Football Stadium, Manchester
June 9 – BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
June 15 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
June 19 – Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham
June 22 – Olympiastadion, Berlin
June 26 – Orange Velodrome, Marseille
June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgar
July 4 – Letnany Airport, Prague
July 8 – PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw