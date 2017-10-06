Rolling Stones Announce Compilation of Live BBC Recordings

This December, the Rolling Stones will release a compilation of their performances on the BBC from 1963-1965. Titled On Air, the album will feature 18 recordings from shows like Saturday Club, The Joe Loss Pop Show, Blues in Rhythm, Yeah Yeah, and Top Gear. Eight of the performances have never been commercially released or recorded, Rolling Stone reports.

In addition to a deluxe edition of the album that includes 14 bonus tracks, fans can purchase The Rolling Stones – On Air In The Sixties, a coffee-table book that debuted this September.

The album comes out on December 1 but is available for pre-order now. Check out the track list for On Air below:

1. “Come On” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

3. “Roll Over Beethoven” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

4. “The Spider And The Fly” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

5. “Cops And Robbers” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

6. “It’s All Over Now” The Joe Loss Pop Show, 17 July 1964

7. “Route 66″ Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

8. “Memphis, Tennessee” Saturday Club, 26 October 1963

9. “Down The Road Apiece” Top Gear, 6 March 1965

10. “The Last Time” Top Gear, 6 March 1965

11. “Cry To Me” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

12. “Mercy, Mercy” Yeah Yeah, 30 August 1965

13. “Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’)” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

14. “Around And Around” Top Gear, 23 July 1964

15. “Hi Heel Sneakers” Saturday Club, 18 April 1964

16. “Fannie Mae” Saturday Club, 18 September 1965

17. “You Better Move On” Blues in Rhythm, 9 May 1964

18. “Mona” Blues In Rhythm, 9 May 1964