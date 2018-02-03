Lady Gaga Cancels Remaining World Tour Dates to “Recover At Home”

Last year, Lady Gaga rescheduled a number of European tour dates due to “severe physical pain” related to her fibromyalgia. Now, the songwriter has cancelled the rest of her Joanne World Tour due to “severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.”

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it,” Gaga said in a statement. “My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home.”

Last week, Gaga performed alongside Mark Ronson at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and recently announced a residency at the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas. In a her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, the songwriter details many ongoing complications with her fibromyalgia, which she described in September as “not simply hip pain or wear and tear from tour.” Read her full statement on the cancellation below.