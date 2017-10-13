Lady Gaga Reschedules European Tour Dates

Lady Gaga has announced rescheduled dates for the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, which she postponed last month while hospitalized with “severe physical pain” related to fibromyalgia. The rescheduled dates begin January 14, 2018, in Barcelona. See the current tour itinerary, including upcoming U.S. dates, here.

On Instagram yesterday, Gaga indicated she’s feeling better. “Slowly coming back to life,” she captioned one photo. “Tough girl on the mend,” she added in another.