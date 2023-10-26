Lady Gaga Joins U2 for ‘Shallow’ at Las Vegas Residency

They also performed “All I Want Is You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For"

Lady Gaga (2nd L), The Edge, Bono, Bram van den Berg, and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on October 25, 2023. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Less than a week after hopping on stage with the Rolling Stones in New York City, Lady Gaga joined forces with U2 to perform three songs at their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Introduced by Bono as “the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in,” Gaga performed “Shallow,” her song from the 2018 version of A Star Is Born. They also performed U2 classics “All I Want Is You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Un altro video di Gaga e gli U2 che cantano Shallow a Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/x64Jw7Mh1r — 𝕃𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕝𝕖 𝕄𝕠𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕤 🇮🇹 (@LMonstersITA) October 26, 2023

Previously, Gaga performed with U2 during the band’s 2015 Innocence + Experience tour stop in New York City. At that show, they performed U2’s “Ordinary Love.”

Gaga wrapped up her Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM on Oct. 5.

Earlier this week, U2 announced 11 dates to their Sphere residency. As of now, it will wrap up on Feb 18, 2024.