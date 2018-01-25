Hear a New Stripped-Down Piano Version of Lady Gaga’s “Joanne”

Lady Gaga has released a new stripped-down piano version of “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” the title track from her 2016 album of the same name. The single follows 2017’s one-off “The Cure,” which she premiered live at Coachella last year.

This weekend, Gaga will take the stage at this year’s Grammy Awards for a performance alongside acts like Pink and Childish Gambino. The songwriter’s been nominated for two awards in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories, for Joanne and “Million Reasons” respectively. Last month, she announced a 36-performance Las Vegas residency. Check out her latest version of “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” below.

Update: Lady Gaga’s alternate version of “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” now has a video; watch it below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ll04Zzw5UM



