Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino to Perform at 2018 Grammys

It was announced Thursday that the 2018 Grammy Awards will feature performances from Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink, and Little Big Town. The ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden on January 28, with James Corden hosting. The show will also feature performances from Broadway stars Patti Lupone and Ben Platt, who will perform numbers from Evita and West Side Story, respectively.

This will be Donald Glover’s first performance since his set at last year’s Governor’s Ball in New York City. Glover is up for five awards this year, including Album of the Year for 2016’s “Awaken My Love!”, and Record of the Year for “Redbone.” Gaga is also a Best Pop Vocal nominee for her album Joanne.

