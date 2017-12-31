Stream the First Ten Seasons of The X-Files for Free

Back in April, Fox announced plans to continue production on The X-Files with a 10-episode 11th season of the iconic show, which will air this Wednesday, January 3rd on the network. In anticipation for the new season, American viewers can watch (almost) every episode of the classic sci-fi series for free on Fox’s website.

However for some reason, two episodes in season 3—”Paper Clip” and “731”—appear to require a cable subscription, as Consequence of Sound recently pointed out. Even so, 10 seasons of the show is a lot of Scully and Mulder to take in, especially with season 11 just days away. Check out the trailer for the new season below and explore much of the show’s long-running history here.